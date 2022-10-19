BELLOWS FALLS — Nine years after Christmas Abbott became NASCAR's first female crew member, Tia Willis-Cooper is getting a chance to show her stuff.
The former Kurn Hattin School student will be in the pits for Saturday's World of Outlaws dirt track race at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Penn.
"I hope that I get to help get a car ready for the race and also help out during the race. I want to get dirty," said the Bellows Falls resident.
Willis-Cooper is a senior at Milton Hershey School, which helps students gain hands-on skills in areas such as automotive technology, construction/carpentry, culinary arts and computer science.
"I love building things...taking things apart and then putting them back together."
She enjoys working on her project car, which is a 1983 VW Rabbit, and currently does a co-op at an autobody shop.
"I've been doing oil changes and tire rotations there."
She wouldn't mind changing tires and making repairs during Saturday's race, which could have series points leaders Brad Sweet and David Gravel swapping paint. This National Open has a $75,000 purse for its winner.
"I follow NASCAR a little bit," said Willis-Cooper, who is a member of the Pennsylvania boarding school's marching band. "I've been to a couple of small tracks in New England."
She gets to visit her family in Vermont each summer, as well as during Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. Her plan is to go to a trade school to study Automotive Tech next fall.
Saturday's pit crew experience is something Willis-Cooper is really looking forward to.
"I'm intrigued by how everything works and how the team works together. Also, how fast the cars go is really fascinating."
Are we good on fuel? Bring our car in or stay out? Two-tire stop or four?
Those are some of the things that the 17-year-old will likely be thinking over while on pit road.