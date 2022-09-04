Division 1
BFA-Saint Albans (1-0)
Burr and Burton (1-0)
Champlain Valley Union (1-0)
Rutland (1-0)
Saint Johnsbury (1-0)
Essex (0-1)
Hartford (0-1)
Middlebury (0-1)
Seawolves (0-1)
Division 2
BELLOWS FALLS (1-0)
Fair Haven (1-0)
MAU (1-0)
North Country (1-0)
Lyndon (0-0)
BRATTLEBORO (0-1)
Colchester (0-1)
Mount Mansfield (0-1)
Spaulding (0-1)
Union-32 (0-1)
Division 3
Mill River (1-0)
Milton (1-0)
Mount Abraham (1-0)
Rice (1-0)
Windsor (1-0)
Woodstock (1-0)
Fairfax/Lamoille (0-1)
Missisquoi (0-1)
Otter Valley (0-1)
Oxbow (0-1)
Poultney (0-1)
Springfield (0-1)
Week 2 Schedule
Friday at 7 p.m.
Hartford at Essex
Middlebury at Saint Johnsbury
Seawolves at Rutland
Colchester at BRATTLEBORO
Spaulding at MAU
Fairfax/Lamoille at Springfield
Fair Haven at BELLOWS FALLS
Saturday at 1 p.m.
Woodstock at Rice
BFA-Saint Albans at Burr and Burton
Union-32 at Lyndon
North Country at Mount Mansfield
Milton at Mount Abraham
Missisquoi at Windsor
Oxbow at Poultney
Sunday at 3 p.m.
Otter Valley at Mill River