CASTLETON — Chad Pacheco, who guided Brattleboro Union High School to a perfect season in 2019, will attempt to keep his tackle football winning streak going in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
“I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to coach in this game,” said Pacheco, who will lead the Vermont team in the annual game to benefit the Shriners’ Hospitals for Crippled and Burned Children today at Castleton University. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
COVID-19 concerns cancelled last year’s contest. New Hampshire prevailed 21-9 in 2019 and now has a 48-16-2 record in the series.
Pacheco will have a couple of Colonels in his corner, in tight end Henry Thurber and defensive lineman Elijah Isham.
“They are team-first guys and I look forward to having the opportunity to coach them one more time,” Pacheco mentioned. “Henry was third on the team in touchdown receptions in 2019 and ‘E’ was an anchor on our offensive and defensive lines.”
Thurber had five catches for 71 yards when Brattleboro beat Bellows Falls 46-7 in the latest Division 2 state championship game. Isham was blowing open holes for running back Chris Frost, who gained 278 yards on 18 carries in that finale.
Representing the Terriers, who went 8-3 in 2019, will be split end Jack Burke and lineman Jack Herrington.
“Jack Burke is a threat to score whenever he has the ball. As all coaches know, speed is difficult to defend. Jack was a weapon as a punt return and kick return man. He has good hands,” explained BF coach Bob Lockerby. “Jack Herrington is a solid, tough lineman. He has good footwork and a nose for the ball.”
Burke won the 100 at the recent Division 2 state track and field meet. He and Herrington helped the Terriers advance to a Hartford Region touch football semifinal last fall.
Vermont’s roster: Joseph Harrington (Burr and Burton), Max Fair (U-32), Henry Thurber (Brattleboro), Nathan LaRosa (U-32), Max Grenier (Colchester), Kohlby Murray (Fair Haven), Levi Allen (Poultney), Bassiru Diawara (South Burlington), Evan Reed (Fair Haven), Will Mlcuch (BFA-Fairfax), Cole Jasmin (Hartford), Evan Pockette (Rutland), Joe Anderson (Rutland), Zebb Winot (Saint Johnsbury), Mark Carthy (Burr and Burton), Jack Burke (Bellows Falls), Owen Abrahamsen (Windsor), Seth Boffa (Champlain Valley Union), Jaden Hayes (Saint Johnsbury), Jacob Dwinell (Hartford), Jaxon Schaarschmidt (BFA-Fairfax), Shane Gorman (Champlain Valley Union), Zac Ellis (Fair Haven), Jake Ring (Colchester), Patrick Szkutak (Burr and Burton), Isaac Bergeron (Champlain Valley Union), Owen Loughan (Fair Haven), Jack Herrington (Bellows Falls), Elijah Isham (Brattleboro), Tom Remillard (BFA-Saint Albans), Ryan Alt (Poultney), Toby Jakubowski (Rutland), Jackson Balch (Hartford), Isaiah LaPlume (North Country), Joey Pratico (Rutland), Bode Rubright (Middlebury), Will Murphy (Champlain Valley Union).