BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Photonics outscored Chroma 59-45 in the first women's basketball league contest of 2022. Molly Potter (24 points), Anna Lashway (17) and Sarah Tuff (14) did the damage for the winners. Jackie Kissel, Jessica Wilson and Heidi Bohn all scored in double figures for Chroma.
In men's league action, Southern Vermont Sprinkler nipped PDSC Law 67-66. Ryan Washburn poured in 26 points to lead the way.
Also having hot hands on Sunday were: Toyota of Greenfield's Ronnel Sumlin (34 points), Dixon's Danny Donaghue (27), G.S. Precision's Ryan Bezio (26), PDSC Law's Drew Hastings (23), Scary Hours' Zach Skinner (22), Light Life Foods' Roberto Torres (21) and Lee McColgan (20), The Marina's Adam Newton (19), Lawton Flooring's Kyle Hoard (17), and Brattleboro Subaru's Winston Sailsman (16).