BRATTLEBORO — In women's basketball league action on Monday at the Gibson-Aiken Center, Vermont Photonics pummeled Chroma 62-29.
Molly Potter and Annie Holiday each went off for 25 points to pace the winners. Chroma's Jackie Kissel and Shannon Thompson each finished with nine points.
The Marina is atop the standings with a 5-0 record. Vermont Photonics have a 3-3 mark while Chroma is in the cellar at 0-5.
Youth Indoor Soccer
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering a five-week youth indoor soccer program beginning Feb. 28 and running through March 30 at the Gibson-Aiken Center.
Children will be broken into small coed teams to play pick-up games as well as practice skills and drills. Scores will not be kept. All participants should be dressed and ready to play. Shin guards, sneakers and masks are required.
The program will be broken down based on grade: Mondays from 5-6 p.m. is for K-1, Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. is for grades 2-3, and Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. is for grades 4-6.
Participants should enroll before the first night of the program. The fees are $20 for Brattleboro residents and $35 for everyone else. Space is limited, so don’t wait to sign up.
In-person and online registrations are both being accepted. In-person registrations will be accepted Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. All in-person registrations must be in the form of cash or check.
To register online, visit: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.