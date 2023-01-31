STOWE — The Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum is seeking nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
The Hall of Fame honors “athletes, special contributors, and pioneers of Vermont skiing and snowboarding who promoted and/or contributed to the sport of skiing or riding in Vermont,” according to an announcement. Their accomplishments are recognized during an induction ceremony, with their histories documented in the museum’s collection as part of its permanent Hall of Fame exhibit.
An “Athlete” must be retired from a National or Olympic team for five or more years, and must have been recognized as representing Vermont at the time of their athletic accomplishment.
“Pioneers” are defined as someone initiating and supporting a new concept. The follow-through of the idea must have directly led to the development and promotion of skiing or snowboarding in Vermont.
“Special Contributors” are defined as someone improving or rethinking an existing idea. The results of their innovation must have led to further recognition of Vermont as a skiing and snowboarding state.
The museum also is looking for nominations for the Paul Robbins Award for excellence in skiing and snowboarding journalism.
To submit nominations, send the category the nominee represents, a detailed description of how they meet the criteria and an overview of their career. A photo is preferred but not required.
Nominations can be sent to collections@vtssm.org or Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum, Attn: Hall of Fame, PO Box 1511, Stowe, VT 05672. They must be received no later than Feb. 17 to be considered.
Also being sought are nominations for the 2023 First Track Awards, which shares the same deadline and submission contacts. The award is given to a Vermonter 35 years or younger who is “contributing to and enriching skiing or snowboarding in Vermont, or beyond.”
The First Track Awards also will be presented at the induction. It is given in memory of former Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum Board member and passionate lifelong skier Ian Graddock, who died in 2016 at the age of 35.
Nominees’ accomplishments may reflect contributions to volunteerism, athletics, the arts, technological advances, non-profit or advocacy work, coaching, education or business. They must show excellence in leadership and character, and an ongoing commitment to their sport.