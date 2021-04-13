SOUTH BURLINGTON — The eighth class of inductees for the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame will be inducted in a virtual celebration to be aired on April 29. The online event will be presented by Myers Waste. Produced by RETN, it will be broadcast live online, available after for replay online and aired on community cable systems throughout Vermont. The link to the event will be available on www.vermontsportshall.com.
The inductees will also be honored with the next class at the next in-person dinner in 2022. All tickets purchased for the previous scheduled dates can be used at future events or if ticket holders wish to receive a refund, send an e-mail to vermontsportshall@gmail.com.
In addition to the generous support of the event's title sponsor, Myers Waste of Winooski, video tributes from other sponsors for inductees will be part of the virtual event hosted by Mike McCune, sports director of WCAX TV. These tributes will benefit Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the designated charity of the Hall. More than ever due to the pandemic, PCAVT needs this support and the Hall's previous events have raised close to $20,000 for PCAVT.
The 2020-21 inductees are: standout cross country and track star Tara Chaplin of Middlesex; Legendary UVM ice hockey coach Jim Cross; All-Star hockey player and coach Toby Ducolon of St. Albans; Renowned gymnastics champion Debbie Dunkley of South Burlington; Olympic ski jumper Jeff Hastings of Norwich; Basketball legends Ed Hockenbury of Northfield and Sarah Schreib of East Fairfield; Record-setting golfer Thomas "Tom" Pierce of Rutland; Fabled golf pro and basketball player Libby Smith of Essex; Women’s ice hockey pioneer Carol Weston of Bristol; and Mickey and Ginny Cochran, the David Hakins inductees, for exceptional promotion of sports, athletics and recreation in the state.
To find out more about this class of inductees and all others, log on to the official website of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame at www.vermontsportshall.com.