SOUTH BURLINGTON — Tickets are now available for the 2022 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner and celebration presented by Myers Waste on April 30.
The ninth class is set for a live induction ceremony at the Delta Marriott Hotel (formerly Trader Duke’s Hotel) at 1117 Williston Road in South Burlington.
A cocktail reception with the inductees starts at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. The induction festivities will follow the dinner. Gov. Phil Scott has been invited to help present the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame granite plaques.
Tickets are available now at $75 each — with no increase from previous dinners. The best way to buy tickets is to log on to the hall’s official website at vermontsportshall.com or email the hall at vermontsportshall@gmail.com
When ordering tickets, include the email address and telephone number of one person to contact as well as each name for individuals attending the banquet. If you are attending in support of one inductee, note their name. Efforts will be made to provide seats as close as possible to their table. Email this information to vermontsportshall@gmail.com.
Tickets are also available by mail by writing a check (number of tickets X $75) payable to the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. Mail the check to: Vermont Sports Hall of Fame, Delta Marriott Burlington, 1117 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403.
If ordering by mail, also email vermontsportshall@gmail.com with your name and above information.
All tickets — a credential style with lanyard — will be available at the door the night of the banquet. All tickets must be ordered by April 20. Email vermontsportshall@gmail.com with any questions.
Bellows Falls coach and athlete Jayne Barber and Brattleboro Nordic skier Stan Dunklee are among the inductees. The others are Taylor Coppenrath, Cathy Inglese, William “Bill” O’Neil, Erin Sullivan Lane, Tim Thomas, Ted Ryan and David Hakins.
Another dozen inductees from the 2021 Hall of Fame class, who had a virtual ceremony last year due to COVID-19 concerns, will also be honored.
A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will benefit Prevent Child Abuse Vermont (PCAV), the hall’s designated charity. More than $21,000 has been raised for PCAV through past Hall of Fame banquets.
The class brings the number of Vermont Sports Hall of Fame inductees to more than 100 since the hall was formed in October 2011.