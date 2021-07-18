HANOVER, N.H. — Twin Valley's Izaak Park (central defender) and Leland & Gray's Riley Barton (midfielder) helped the Vermont boys to a 5-1 victory over New Hampshire in Lions Twin State Soccer Cup action Saturday at Hanover High School.
Colchester's Adolphe Alfani tallied twice and added one assist to earn MVP honors. Mount Mansfield's Will Hauf also scored a couple of goals for the winners.
Park earned the Sportsmanship Award. The 12th Man Award went to Burlington's Sam Hogg.
Hazen's Macy Moeller, Burlington's Payton Karson and Burlington's Willa Clark all scored once as the Vermont girls defeated the Granite Staters 3-2. Rachel Gizzonio and Mikayla Milford did the damage for New Hampshire.