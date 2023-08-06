CASTLETON — Vermont ended a three-year drought on Saturday, defeating New Hampshire 28-6 in the annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl high school all-star game at Castleton University.
New Hampshire struck first off, capitalizing on a botched punt attempt inside the 10-yard line in the first quarter, as Ryan Lover scored from a yard out.
Midway through the second quarter, Vermont put together a strong series, progressing down the field. The drive, which went 72-yards in 14 plays, ended with a score by Quinn Murphy from two yards out to give Vermont the 7-6 lead with 6:48 left in the half, according to a report by the Burlington Free Press.
A 73-yard interception return for a touchdown by Essex’s Tanner Robbins with just over 30 seconds left in the half put Vermont up 14-6.
Bellows Falls’ Jamison Nystrom raced in from the secondary to recover a New Hampshire fumble with 29 seconds left in the third. Murphy scored from 10 yards out five plays later to give Vermont the 21-6 advantage.
Then, with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter, Vermont scored a 67-yard touchdown on a hook-and-ladder play. Max Destito threw to Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans, who flipped the ball back to Caleb LeVasseur for the score that clinched the win for Vermont.
Bellows Falls’ Caden Haskell ran for 34 yards on nine carries in the game. Evans and Alex Provost each caught two passes for 63 yards combined.
The win was Vermont’s fifth since 2000. In 2000, Vermont won the game 47-40, and won for three years straight from 2016 to 2018 before the win on Saturday. New Hampshire leads in the series with a 50-17-2 record.