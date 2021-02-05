MONTPELIER — Vermont’s indoor sports teams have been given the green light to begin playing games next week after months of uncertainty due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The waiting game has been tough because the boys want to play, however the extra practice time has been nice,” said Twin Valley varsity boys basketball coach Chris Brown.
The Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Leland & Gray and Twin Valley basketball teams will all be able to participate in games starting next week, as will Brattleboro’s girls and boys ice hockey teams. The BUHS Nordic skiers have already competed in two meets this winter.
Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore announced Friday that the action will begin on Feb. 12. Those games will be played without spectators.
Only players, coaches, timekeepers and media members will be allowed in. They will all be required to wear a mask.
“We recognize that this will come as a disappointment to parents and fans of local teams, but minimizing the number of people present is necessary to appropriately managing the risk,” Moore said.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine said between six and 10 youth athletes were involved in isolated cases during the practice period but none required a team-wide quarantine.
Teams will be limited to no more than two games in a seven-day period, with at least three days between each competition.