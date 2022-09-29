Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Friday Night

Rice (2-2) at Milton (2-2), 6:30

BELLOWS FALLS (4-0) at North Country (4-0), 7

Seawolves (0-4) at Saint Albans (1-3), 7

Essex (2-2) at Middlebury (2-2), 7

Spaulding (1-3) at Colchester (2-2), 7

Mount Mansfield (0-4) at Fair Haven (2-2), 7

Union-32 (0-4) at MAU (3-1), 7

Rutland (2-2) at Concord, N.H. (3-1), 7

Burr and Burton (4-0) at Saint Johnsbury (2-2), 7

Saturday

Otter Valley (2-2) at Windsor (4-0), 1

Fairfax/Lamoille (2-1) at Mount Abraham (2-2), 1

Woodstock (2-2) at Missisquoi (0-4), 1

Springfield (1-3) at Oxbow (2-2), 1

Poultney (0-3) at Mill River (3-1), 1

BRATTLEBORO (2-2) at Lyndon (2-1), 3:30

Hartford (2-2) at CVU (3-0), 4