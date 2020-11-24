park

Twin Valley's Izaak Park dribbles through the Leland & Gray defense during a varsity boys basketball game last season.

 Kelly Fletcher photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Vermont's winter sports teams were going to begin practicing on Nov. 30 until Gov. Phil Scott announced on Tuesday that activities must be delayed due to the current public health conditions in the state.

"Like recreational sports, (school sports) are paused until further notice. We will review it again each week," mentioned Scott during a media briefing.

Competition is still expected to start on Jan. 11, but that could change if practices continue to be delayed. The VPA had already voted to extend the winter season to March 26.

Fans will not be allowed at any indoor events, including hockey and basketball games, because of COVID-19 concerns. Players, coaches and referees will all be required to wear facial coverings during the contests.

New Hampshire's high school teams can begin holding official practices on Dec. 14. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association announced on Oct. 20 that games will start taking place on Jan. 11.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.