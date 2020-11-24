BRATTLEBORO — Vermont's winter sports teams were going to begin practicing on Nov. 30 until Gov. Phil Scott announced on Tuesday that activities must be delayed due to the current public health conditions in the state.
"Like recreational sports, (school sports) are paused until further notice. We will review it again each week," mentioned Scott during a media briefing.
Competition is still expected to start on Jan. 11, but that could change if practices continue to be delayed. The VPA had already voted to extend the winter season to March 26.
Fans will not be allowed at any indoor events, including hockey and basketball games, because of COVID-19 concerns. Players, coaches and referees will all be required to wear facial coverings during the contests.
New Hampshire's high school teams can begin holding official practices on Dec. 14. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association announced on Oct. 20 that games will start taking place on Jan. 11.