VERNON — The Vernon grades 5-6 girls basketball team won the inaugural Vernon Recreation and Parks Department Tournament in 2002.
Vernon defeated Northfield, Mass. 38-18 in the championship game. Also competing were Bernardston, Erving, Greenfield, Winchester and Hinsdale.
The champs were coached by Bob O’Donnell and Nancy Heydinger. Playing for Vernon were: Kaitlin Austin, Miranda Breau, Alex Chisholm, Caroline Heydinger, Theresa King, Julia Lesure, Erin Morse, Amanda Richardson, Ashley Smith, Meagan Smith, Stephanie Unaitis and Shelby Wheelock.