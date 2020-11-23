VERNON — Tim Deer Jr. placed third in the speed category, jumping 123 times in one minute, at the 1998 Junior Olympics jump rope finals in Norfolk, Va.
"Speed and power were the best in my routine. I was nervous and I made several mistakes," said the Vernon resident, who was 12 at the time.
Deer Jr. also finished fifth in the power category and ninth in the singles routine, taking fourth overall in his age group.
"We're really proud of him," noted Mary Anne Deer, who is Tim's mom. "He did really well, especially when you consider that he had never competed before in the regionals."
Deer Jr. went up against hundreds of contestants from across the United States and Canada in the qualifiers and 23 elite jumpers in the finals.