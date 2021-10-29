Brattleboro Union High School hosted Lyndon during a quarterfinal playoff game on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — "You guys know that you can throw the ball," a Brattleboro fan reminded the opposing offense after 25 straight running plays on Friday night.
Lyndon would continue to pound it.
The fifth-seeded Vikings ran the ball for 355 yards en route to a 44-26 victory over the No. 4 Colonels in a Division 2 quarterfinal on Natowich Field.
Joshua Walker, Victor Richardy, Ben Perkins, Quentin Thomas and RJ Kittredge blew open holes all night. They led the way as the visitors used early marches of nine and six plays respectively to take a 14-0 lead.
"That's the no fly zone," a Lyndon substitute shouted out from the sideline after Brattleboro quarterback Devin Speno's first two passes of the game were picked off.
Ethyn Chhoeung and Ashton Gould each intercepted one. Linebacker Bryon Noyes would finish the contest with a couple of sacks and a tackle for loss.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player during a quarterfinal playoff game against Lyndon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans catches the ball for a first down during a quarterfinal playoff game against Lyndon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player during a quarterfinal playoff game against Lyndon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player during a quarterfinal playoff game against Lyndon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Willem Thurber catches the ball before going in for a touchdown during a quarterfinal playoff game against Lyndon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player during a quarterfinal playoff game against Lyndon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans catches the ball for a first down during a quarterfinal playoff game against Lyndon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player during a quarterfinal playoff game against Lyndon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player during a quarterfinal playoff game against Lyndon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Willem Thurber catches the ball before going in for a touchdown during a quarterfinal playoff game against Lyndon on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
The Colonels were able to keep it close in the first half, with Speno throwing TD passes to Willem Thurber (18 yards) and Tristan Evans (38 yards) before going to the break trailing 24-14.
Luke Dudas, who paced the winners with 202 rushing yards on 29 totes, would take over at that point. The bulldozer went 42 yards on a toss sweep before reaching the end zone twice to put it out of reach.
Brattleboro (4-5) was able to reach the house a couple of times in the last five minutes. Cam Frost ran the ball in from three yards out and on the final play of the game Speno found Aaron Petrie for a one-yard TD strike.
Lyndon stats: Passing — Zach Hale 1/2 for 13 yards. Rushing — Luke Dudas 29 carries for 202 yards, 3 TDs. Trevor Lussier 16 carries for 92 yards, 2 TDs. Ashton Gould 15 carries for 61 yards, 1 TD. Receiving — Colby Simpson 13 yards.
Brattleboro stats: Passing — Devin Speno 18/29 for 262 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs. Rushing — Devin Speno 5 carries for 18 yards. Cam Frost 6 carries for 6 yards, 1 TD. Aaron Petrie 2 carries for -7 yards. Receiving — Tristan Evans 9 catches for 154 yards, 1 TD. Willem Thurber 6 catches for 75 yards, 1 TD. Aaron Petrie 4 catches for 33 yards, 1 TD.
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.