BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will hold a Voltage Soccer Camp and Pickleball Camp over the summer. Registration for the camps are currently open.
In person registration will take place from Monday through Friday at the Gibson-Aiken Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Registration began on Monday.
Those interested may also register online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
Vermont Voltage CampThe Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Vermont Voltage Soccer Academy will offer two weeks of Voltage Soccer Camp for ages 8-14-years-old.
Session one will be held from July 10 to 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and session two will be held July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the West River Park Field on Route 30. The fee is $175 for Brattleboro residents and $190 for non-Brattleboro residents.
Discounts are available if desired for multiple kids/weeks of Voltage Camp. Those interested in the discounted price should call 802-254-5808 for more information. The discounts are not available for online registrations.
The camp offers an opportunity to learn and enjoy many aspects of the game of soccer in a fun yet competitive environment. Fundamentals, as well as sophisticated techniques of soccer, will be taught. There will be an emphasis placed on the development, improvement and refinement of basic playing skills. Those planning to participate must bring shin guards, a water bottle, a snack, cleats or sneakers, sunscreen and bug spray.
Pickleball campThe Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Gurudharm Khalsa will offer pickleball camp for those in grades four through eight this summer at Living Memorial Park.
The camp will be offered two different weeks. The first one will be held July 17-21 and the second will be held July 24-28 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The fee for the program is $50 per week for Brattleboro residents and $65 per week for non-Brattleboro residents.
The camp will cover the basic fundamentals of pickleball play which include the underhand serve, the drive, the dink, and the volley. Participants will learn the basic rules of the game for doubles play, and some elements of strategy. Warmups, stretching, agility and mobility drills will be included. Khalsa is not only the Senior State champion in Vermont for singles and doubles, but he recently won the National Senior Games championship in singles for players 70 to 74.
Each week requires a minimum of four participants and has a maximum of 12 participants.
For all programs, events and facility information, visit www.brattleboro.org. When on the page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let Brattleboro Recreation and Parks know five days in advance.
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks can be found on Facebook or on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks.”
For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m.