BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Vermont Voltage Soccer Academy will be offering one week of Voltage Soccer Camp for children five- to 14-years-old.
The camp will run from July 31 through Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The camp will be held at the West River Park Field on Route 30. The fee is $175 for Brattleboro residents and $190 for non-Brattleboro residents. Discounts are available if desired for multiple kids enrolled in Voltage Camp. Anyone who would like to receive the discounted price should call 802-254-5808 for more information. The discounts are not available for online registrations.
The camp offers an opportunity to learn and enjoy many aspects of the game of soccer in a fun yet competitive environment. Fundamentals, as well as sophisticated techniques of soccer, will be taught, with an emphasis placed on the development, improvement, and refinement of basic playing skills. Participants need to bring shin guards, a water bottle, a snack, cleats or sneakers, sunscreen, and bug spray.
Those interested may register in person at the Gibson-Aiken Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 4:30 p.m. Registration can also be completed online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” Those who have special needs should notify the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department five days in advance.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook or on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon or 1 to 5 p.m.