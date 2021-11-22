BRATTLEBORO — M.v.K. is the M.V.P.
Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys soccer player Magnus von Krusenstiern received 151 votes to earn Reformer Athlete of the Season honors and a $25 gift certificate to The Marina.
“He was the defensive midfield anchor and it didn’t matter who had the ball on the other team, Magnus was winning the 50/50 challenge every time, whether it’s a header or on the ground,” said BUHS coach Ben Brewer, adding that it was a coach’s dream to have No. 3 on his team.
Von Krusenstiern ended up with three goals and three assists for the Colonels, who reached the Division 1 quarterfinals and won seven games this year.
“Something that you can’t teach is his maturity and the leadership he brings. He is a two-year captain and he’s inclusive and encouraging to his teammates, but also holds them accountable to be their best selves and players on the pitch,” Brewer explained. “He’s a teammate anyone can turn to for advice or motivation, and no matter what will listen to what his teammates have to say.”
The senior midfielder was one of 11 athletes of the week this fall, which automatically made him a nominee for the grand prize. He then finished ahead of BUHS wideout Tristan Evans (111 votes) and Bellows Falls quarterback Jonathan Terry (88 votes).
Maya Waryas, who scored 18 goals for the BF stickers, received 67 votes to lead all females.
“Maya has had a season plagued with illness and injury but she still went out each day and worked hard. She was a huge part of our team,” noted Terriers coach Bethany Coursen. “She was constantly working with her teammates to get everyone on the same page with passing and scoring options. Maya is a hard worker.”
Other area students named athlete of the week this fall were: Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio, along with Bellows Falls’ Stephanie Ager, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier, Harrison Gleim, Sadie Scott and Jenna Dolloph.