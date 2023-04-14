RUTLAND — Alumni Field in Rutland has been the host site of the Vermont High School football state championship games for a number of years.
Friday morning, the Vermont Principals’ Association announced a change to the site of the final day of the football season in Vermont.
Rutland will remain the host in 2023, followed by St. Johnsbury Academy (2024) and South Burlington (2025). The three schools will rotate host duties after the VPA Football Committee came to that decision during a meeting Thursday.
“The VPA Football Committee met and discussed creating a rotation of the VPA Championship Football sites to ensure that various parts of the state could host and experience a football championship in their community with hopes of continuing the growth of football in Vermont,” a VPA email read.
The committee decided that a school must have a turf field, ample parking and facility space, a workforce or volunteer base, and lights to be eligible to host. Interested schools can apply to the committee to be a part of the hosting rotation by emailing VPA Assistant Executive Director at LThomas@vpaonline.org.
Should no other interested school’s that fit the criteria listed above apply, Rutland would host the championship games again in 2026.