BRATTLEBORO — Maya Waryas scored on a rebound for the Saint Joseph's of Maine field hockey team during Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Lasell in a conference quarterfinal.
It was the freshman forward's 23rd tally of the year. She broke Libby Pomerleau's single-season record of 22 goals scored for the Monks in 2017.
The daughter of Fred and Heather Waryas helped Bellows Falls win state championships in 2018 and 2020. As a junior in high school, she was named the USA Today Vermont Field Hockey Player of the Year.
Several other area graduates have been crushing it at the next level.
Maggie St. John (Hinsdale) was named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week after finishing second overall for the Keene State women's cross-country team in a time of 19:48 at the conference championship meet in Roxbury, Mass.
Jed Lober (Bellows Falls) ran the ball 28 times for 96 yards and one touchdown as the Husson football team defeated Western New England 27-17 over the weekend. He was then named Offensive Rookie of the Week for his conference.
Jaia Caron (Bellows Falls) made a dozen saves when the Russell Sage field hockey team nipped Elmira 3-2 on Saturday.
Jordan Wright (Brattleboro) made six tackles during the Castleton football team's 37-13 rout of Alfred State.
Stephanie Ager (Bellows Falls) placed 11th overall in a career-best time of 22:06 to lead the Wesleyan women's cross-country team in Saturday's conference championship meet in Clinton, N.Y.
Kris Carroll (Brattleboro) had a couple of takedowns over the weekend for the Castleton football team.
Shane Clark (Bellows Falls) scored on a one-yard run for the Westfield State football team in a 31-22 loss to Plymouth State on Saturday.