WESTMINSTER — Maya Waryas will team up with other college field hockey standouts from the United States to compete Down Under in June against Australia's top club teams.
During her first season at Saint Joseph's College of Maine, she broke the school's single-season scoring mark with 23 goals. The Nursing major also dished out three assists for the Monks (11-9).
Waryas was then invited by Beyond Sports to represent the U.S. for 12 days of field hockey action in Australia, with the company's motto being "Connecting the World through Sports." The group of 12-15 players will compete in Sydney, Brisbane and Gold Coast.
The talented forward helped the BF Stickers win a pair of Division 1 state championships. She was also named the 2020 USA Today Vermont Player of the Year.
The daughter of Fred and Heather Waryas will be holding field hockey clinics at her college and at Bellows Falls Union High School in order to help raise money for her trip. She is also planning a 5k race in Westminster in May.
If you'd like to help Waryas get to Australia, her GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gofund.me/5750a93b.