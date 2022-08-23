STANDISH, Maine — Knowing that her uniform will eventually be replaced by one with a red cross on it, Maya Waryas is going to cherish wearing blue for as long as she can.
The former Bellows Falls star is now a first-year Nursing student at Saint Joseph’s and will be wielding a stick for the Monks.
“My goals for my college field hockey career are to learn new skills and better my skills,” said the daughter of Fred and Heather Waryas. “And my main goal is to have fun and enjoy the last few years I have doing what I love.”
She was an instant standout for the Terriers, scoring 13 times as a freshman including a trio of game-winning tallies in the 2018 playoffs. Her greatest high school moment happened during a Division 1 semifinal in 2020, when she scored with two seconds left to stun South Burlington 4-3 – followed by a leap into her mom’s arms to celebrate it.
“My best memories are the ones made with my friends through the countless hours of practices and games, and winning states along with making an appearance at states all four years,” said the dangerous forward.
Her penalty corner strokes can only be described as rockets. Each coast-to-coast attack is a thing of beauty.
“Way to go, Baby Doll!” Maya’s father could be heard yelling out from his lucky spot in Westminster following one of her goals.
She helped the BF Stickers to a 53-9 record and a pair of crowns in her four seasons. She was also named the Vermont Field Hockey Player of the Year as a junior.
“One thing I learned as a high school player is to work hard at what you want to achieve until it becomes a reality.”
That way of thinking should have her succeeding in the medical field by 2026.
Saint Joseph’s field hockey schedule
Sept. 1: vs. Husson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Skidmore, 11 a.m.
Sept. 5: vs. Wellesley, 1 p.m.
Sept. 11: vs. Rivier, 11 a.m.
Sept. 14: vs. Thomas, 5 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Anna Maria, 11 a.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Southern Maine, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Elms, 4 p.m.
Sept. 25: vs. Kean, 1 p.m.
Sept. 28: vs. Regis, 5 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. Johnson & Wales, 11 a.m.
Oct. 5: at Simmons, 5 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Albertus Magnus, 11 a.m.
Oct. 9: vs. Babson, 1 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Colby-Sawyer, 4 p.m.
Oct. 15: at St. Joseph (Conn.), noon
Oct. 20: vs. Colby, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. Dean, noon
Oct. 26: at Lasell, 5 p.m.