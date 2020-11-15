BRATTLEBORO — As if Jeopardy's theme song was playing in the background last week, 203 people jotted down the same response.
"Who is Maya Waryas?"
One week after legendary game show host Alex Trebek died, the Bellows Falls junior reeled in a $25 gift certificate from the Marina by earning Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Fall honors.
"She works very hard year round to better her game! It definitely shows on the field!" wrote Donna Harty on her online ballot.
Waryas scored with two seconds left to give the Terriers a thrilling 4-3 victory over South Burlington in a Division 1 semifinal. She then assisted on the game-winning tally when Bellows Falls capped off a perfect season with a 2-0 win over Champlain Valley Union in the state championship game.
"Maya is very fast and she works hard to improve her skills daily. She can dodge by several opponents and then send a rocket shot on goal," mentioned Bellows Falls varsity field hockey coach Bethany Coursen.
Number 14 is known for her impressive coast-to-coast rushes. She finished the season with 19 goals and six assists.
"As a player, Maya is focused and works very hard. She is a quiet leader, but the entire team knows that she will work hard to be the best she can be and will help her teammates be the best they can be," Coursen noted. "Maya has helped coach youth field hockey for years."
Waryas was one of five area students named an athlete of the week this season, with the others being Abby Broadley, Grace Bazin, Grady Lockerby and Emma Graham.
The team of the season nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/ReformerSports and “like” your choice.
The Purple Pack
The Bellows Falls varsity girls cross-country team outscored runner-up Thetford by five points to claim the Division 3 state championship. BF's Abby Broadley won the individual title, while teammates Steph Ager (4th), Victoria Bassette (5th) and Birgess Schemm (17th) all helped the Terriers three-peat.
The Wildcats
Colin McHale, Luke Rizio, Aaron Soskin, Izaak Park and Finn Fisher all scored during a shootout versus Proctor as the Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team captured the Division 4 state championship in dramatic fashion. The Wildcats ended up with a 10-1 record.
The BF Stickers
The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team went 8-0 during the regular season to earn the top seed in the Division 1 Tournament. The Terriers then defeated Burlington, South Burlington and Champlain Valley Union in the playoffs to win the state title and finish with an 11-0 mark.