Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
TOWNSHEND — The Woodstock varsity girls basketball team outscored Leland & Gray 8-0 in the fourth quarter and left town with a 40-31 victory on Tuesday evening.
The teams were tied at 13-13 at the end of the first quarter and were deadlocked at 27-27 at halftime. But the hosts were limited to just four points over the last 16 minutes.
Maggie Parker, who drilled three trifectas, paced the Rebels with 12 points, five steals and a couple of blocks. Mary Sanderson chipped in with six points and Hannah Greenwood added five of her own.
On one play late in the third quarter, Greenwood pulled down a defensive rebound and dished to Hannah Landers, and she found Parker, who passed to Sanderson for an easy layup. On another, Abigail Emerson forced the issue and pulled up for a transition hoop in close.
Abby Towle was the defensive standout for Leland & Gray, shadowing Woodstock's best shooter throughout the second half.
Close
Leland & Gray’s Abigail Emerson takes the ball down the court during a girls’ basketball against against Woodstock on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker gets around Woodstock’s Mikala Myers during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker takes a shot during a girls’ basketball against against Woodstock on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray’s Abigail Emerson takes a shot during a girls’ basketball against against Woodstock on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray’s Abigail Emerson takes the ball down the court during a girls’ basketball against against Woodstock on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker gets around Woodstock’s Mikala Myers during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker takes a shot during a girls’ basketball against against Woodstock on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray’s Abigail Emerson takes a shot during a girls’ basketball against against Woodstock on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
Leland & Gray hosted Woodstock during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Woodstock would win 40-31.
PURCHASE PHOTOS
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.