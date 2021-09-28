BRATTLEBORO — The "8" on the back of Lily Gubbins' jersey likely stands for which wonder of the world she represents.
The dangerous forward threatened six times and set up the game-winning goal as the Woodstock varsity field hockey team topped Brattleboro 1-0 on Tuesday at Sawyer Field.
"I thought we played a good game. We just couldn't convert inside the circle," said BUHS coach Erin Cooke, whose team dropped to 1-5 overall.
Erika Favreau attacked three different times for the purple and white. She took outlet passes from Nicole Potter and later Macie Golding, before making first-half runs. And her best chance came on a coast-to-coast rally, which was eventually blown up by Woodstock netminder Audrey Emery.
"Let's go Colonels!" a group of girls cheered from the far sideline.
Taylin Bauer contributed with one attack and by intercepting a hard pass from Sophia Yates.
"Our seniors have really stepped up," noted Cooke, adding that Brittney Wright has been on fire in goal with 100 saves this season, that Potter has been moving the ball well, that Logan Austin constantly clears the ball out, and that Bauer has been working hard.
Mallory Newton, Lily Bingham, Austin and Potter all made a highlight reel steal against the Wasps.
"I thought we played amazing defense in the back 50," the Brattleboro coach stated.
Midway through the third quarter, Gubbins passed the ball to Norah Harper and she poked it past Wright to get Woodstock on the board. Gubbins also had a trio of golden opportunities in the contest and was also in on a pretty passing combination, with the ball being touched by five different Wasps on one possession.
The visitors finished with seven shots on goal. Yates had a chance to make it 2-0 in the fourth quarter, however her penalty stroke sailed wide left.
Brattleboro will visit Springfield on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Woodstock players: Natalie Parent, Hannah Gubbins, Gabby Hazen, Sophia Yates, Norah Harper, Lily Gubbins, Nora Duane, Claudia Shoemaker, Georgia Tarleton, Megan Tarleton, Myah Earle, Grace Laperle, Emma Allegretti, Nicole Fullerton, Kamryn Jillson, Audrey Emery, Tess Belisle.
Brattleboro players: Morgan Higley, Larissa Willette, Taylin Bauer, Erika Favreau, Lily Carignan, Emma Gragen, Lily Bingham, Elina Young, Nicole Potter, Leah Lane, Macie Golding, Marina Wilson, Logan Austin, Rachel White, Alex Gregory, Mallory Newton, Ava Cutler, Emily LaClair, Brittney Wright, Maren Sawyer.