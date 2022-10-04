TOWNSHEND — Over the river and through the woods?
That's the path that several searchers believed the game ball took early in Tuesday's varsity boys soccer match at Leland & Gray.
Ezra Lockhart seemed just fine with the replacement, as the center midfielder won the majority of the 50/50 balls and also blasted a handful of shots on frame during Woodstock's 3-1 victory over the host Rebels.
"We were playing against a solid and skilled team," said Leland & Gray coach Bartlett Holmes, whose squad dropped to 3-6 overall.
Not long after the original game ball went missing, Ben McKenna went upstairs from the left wing to give the Wasps a 1-0 lead. Lucca Pozzi pulled the hosts even five minutes later by putting away a rebound.
"He never gives up on a play. He was in the right place at the right time," noted Holmes, who had watched his freshman slam the ball into the back of the net after Trevor Stillwagon was denied.
The home crowd was treated to a nice passing combination, with the ball moving from Trevor Hazelton to Stillwagon and over to Wyatt Beattie.
Jackson Fillion made a steal from behind, Parker Richardson intercepted a crossing pass, Alex Parker-Jennings and Cody Hescock each cleared the ball out, and Theo Kelloway made four beautiful saves before the teams went to the break deadlocked at 1-1.
"Our defense was solid and Theo played great. He was fantastic," mentioned the Leland & Gray coach, who explained that his players stop by the cemetery and do a "one-two-three-Landers" chant before each game in order to honor their late teammate.
The game-winning goal was scored by Woodstock striker Declan McDullough with 34:02 remaining. Lockhart added some insurance by driving his penalty kick under the crossbar at the 27:09 mark.
Ethan Mayotte, who was the smallest player on the pitch, impressed his Leland & Gray teammates by helping to form a wall and then using his body to stop a direct kick.
Lockhart put on an absolute show down the stretch – sending the ball deep down field on a goal kick, using his head to win a few 50/50 balls, making a couple of pretty runs into enemy territory, and challenging Kelloway from long range.
The Rebels (3-6) will play at Stratton on Thursday.
