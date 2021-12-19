BRATTLEBORO — Four area students have been nominated for Dec. 13-19 Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors. This event is sponsored by @samsoutdooroutfitters.
1. Lucas Forthofer: the bowler had games of 237 and 221 to lead Brattleboro during Saturday's match against Hartford and Windsor.
2. Jonathan Terry: he had a double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) when Bellows Falls faced MSJ in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament finals.
3. Alex Parker-Jennings: the Leland & Gray floor general scored 16 points, including three trifectas, in a rout of West Rutland.
4. Addie Nardolillo: she poured in 15 points for the defending state champion Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team versus Sunapee.