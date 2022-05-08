KEENE, N.H. — Brattleboro's Addison DeVault (pole vault), Genevieve Raymond (high jump) and Jackson Pals (pole vault) all won an event at the Doug Sargent Freshman/Sophomore track and field meet on Saturday.
Bellows Falls struck gold in a pair of relays. Delaney Lockerby, Aubrey Maxfield, Peyton Adams and Eryn Ross took the girls' 4x800, while Justin Draper, Brandon Keller, Lucas Richards and Ben Perry sprinted to victory in the boys' 4x100.
Riley Tuttle (shot put), Tela Harty (shot put), Ben Perry (discus) and Ross (javelin) added individual wins for the Terriers.
Track and Field
SPRINGFIELD — The Leland & Gray boys and girls placed third and fourth, respectively, in the Springfield High School Invitational.
Hunter Fillion won the javelin to lead the bronze medalists. Kate Petty (100 hurdles) and Emma O'Brien (1500) each finished first to pace the Leland & Gray girls.
The Sharon Academy boys and girls prevailed in the team scoring, with the host Cosmos being the runner-up for both sides.
Softball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls topped rival Springfield 11-9 in extra innings on Friday.
Savannah Sylvester had four hits and four stolen bases to lead the victors. Jenna Dolloph and Grace Wilkinson each had two hits and a couple of RBI.
Izzy Stoodley went eight innings for the victory. She struck out 10 girls and walked six.
Baseball
FAIR HAVEN — Bellows Falls outscored Fair Haven 6-3 on Friday.
Jamison Nystrom and Cole Moore each delivered a run-scoring single for the winners. A squeeze bunt by Jesse Darrell plated another run.
Jack Cravinho, who had a no-hitter going through four innings, picked up the victory.