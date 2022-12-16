BRATTLEBORO — Vermont’s winter sports season started off with Leland & Gray’s Tip-Off Tournament on Dec. 9-10. The host Rebels and Brattleboro each went 1-1, with Maggie Parker (Leland & Gray), Hannah Greenwood (Leland & Gray) and Kaitlyn Pattison (Brattleboro) all being named to the All-Tournament Team.
Pete Peck would then become the fourth Springfield coach to win 100 games, guiding the Cosmo girls to a 40-22 win over Bellows Falls on Monday. Aliya Farmer scored five points to lead the host Terriers in that showdown.
Brattleboro’s varsity boys basketball team is off to a 2-0 start, shocking Saint Johnsbury in Tuesday’s season opener and then edging Windsor 63-58 on Thursday. Center Paul McGillion had a double-double against the Hilltoppers.
On the ice, BUHS netminder Darek Harvey shut out Woodstock in a 3-0 victory for the Colonels on Wednesday at Memorial Park.
Leland & Gray, which captured the Division 4 girls soccer state championship in the fall, won the Green Mountain Holiday Tourney title on Thursday in Chester.