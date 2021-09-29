STRATTON — Grant Bercik finished 20th overall and third in his 30-34 age division in Stratton's 15k obstacle course race, which includes 41 total obstacles, in two hours and 11 minutes.
"The climbs were the hardest part," the West Dover resident said of the OCR World Championships course. "Some obstacles were really hard. The obstacles were tough, but I've been training really hard at home and at work so they were pretty easy to me."
Bercik also placed 22nd in the 3k event after having to redo an obstacle three times and he helped his T-Rex's relay team to a silver medal in the men's open division.
"The best part of the weekend was having my wife there to support me. It felt good having her there all three days," said Bercik, who works for Ray Reed Construction.
The competitors had to deal with Stairway to Heaven, Snake Pit, Rope Wall, Slant Wall, carrying 50-pound sandbags, and crawling under wires.
Bercik plans on competing professionally in 2023.