TOWNSHEND — The West Rutland Golden Horde continued to roll, keeping their perfect season in tact by defeating the Leland & Gray Rebels 65-29 Friday on Senior Night.
The game began by Leland & Gray acknowledging West Rutland seniors Arianna Coombs and Mallory Hogan and having brief ceremonies for their seniors Hannah Greenwood and Abby Towle.
The game remained tight after the first half with West Rutland (20-0) holding just a six point advantage at the break.
Once the third quarter began though, West Rutland turned it on. The Golden Horde crashed the offensive glass and played pressure defense that allowed them to outscore the Rebels 22-5 in the third quarter and take a 43-20 lead into the final frame.
“They played like a 19-0 team in the second half,” said Leland & Gray coach Terry Merrow. “They’re a good club. They can hurt you from all over. The first half I thought we won the rebounding battle, the second half we didn’t. They were getting second, third (chances) and you can’t give a team like that second and third chances. They’ll find a way to capitalize and that’s what they did to us.”
Peyton Guay, who led all scorers with 31 points, scored 21 of her points in the second half and 15 of those in the fourth quarter.
“Peyton’s a heck of shooter, heck of a guard to have out there,” said West Rutland coach Carl Serrani. “She can create offense and she can give the ball up to her teammates. She creates a lot of her own offense.”
The Golden Horde were also boosted by the play of Aubrey Beaulieu, who scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
“She loves the corners. We call them Beaulieu’s corners,” Serrani. “She does a nice job.”
The teams traded buckets early in the game with four lead changes taking place in just over the first five minutes.
The first quarter ended with a flurry of scores. Leland & Gray junior Maggie Parker drove to the basket to put the Rebels (15-5) within one. Shortly after, Guay got the ball in the paint, did a pirouette in the lane, and laid it in to take a 12-9 lead. The Rebels Samantha Morse came right back, pushing the ball quickly up the floor and scoring off a layup to make it 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The back and forth play continued early in the second quarter. Greenwood hit Parker with a beautiful pass in the paint to pull the Rebels within three points.
With under a minute and a half left to play in the half though, West Rutland was able to gain a small amount of separation with scores from Isabella Coombs and Guay. Following a block, Coombs was able to score in the paint. After a score by Greenwood inside, Guay was fouled with 0.2 seconds left in the half and went 2-for-2 from the foul line to give the Golden Horde a 21-15 advantage at the half.
Coombs was the second leading scorer with 13 points.
Morse led Leland & Gray in scoring with 10 points followed closely by Greenwood who had eight. Parker had six points for the Rebels and Towle added three.
“I thought our girls played with a lot of heart. We fought right until the end and it was an emotional night. Senior night it always is,” said Merrow “You’re playing a team that’s 19 – 0. You want to come out and play your best on senior night anyways. So, I’m proud of the way our girls played.”
With time winding down in the fourth quarter and a natural stoppage in play, Towle was pulled from the game and given a standing ovation from the crowd.
“Abby Towle is a phenomenal athlete. She brings an athleticism that is just remarkable. I just love how hard she plays,” said Merrow. “Every practice she came to she worked hard, she asked questions, she led by example. She never took time off.”
At the next whistle, Greenwood was pulled from the game to a standing ovation as well, with some fans shouting “Thank you Hannah.”
“What Hannah brought was that mother leadership. She cared about each and every kid that she played with,” said Merrow. “Hannah Greenwood, I’ve watched her grow in this program since the sixth grade. She came in as a freshman, started for us. She played all four years on varsity. She brought so much, not just on the court, but off. She was a great leader, she showed a lot of passion, and I’m going to miss her a lot.”