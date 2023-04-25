WEST DOVER — Mount Snow General Manager Brian Sudaholc thanked guests and visitors for a good winter at the resort, his first in the position, as he looks forward to its summertime fun.
“What a season it was,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “The miracle storm we had in March definitely was one for the books and topped us off to get us through the end of the season.”
Sunday was the last day of skiing and riding at Mount Snow. This season, guests enjoyed new chairlifts on Sundance and Sunbook.
Suhadolc said his team is excited about opening the golf course around mid-May, and scenic lift rides and lift-service mountain biking starting June 16.
“We will have our big events,” he said.
The list includes base area block parties on Fridays, July fireworks, the Brewer’s Festival and OktoberFest.
Mount Snow’s parent company Vail Resorts recently issued a positive report about year-over-year statistics.
From last April to this April, total skier visits at the company’s North American resorts increased by about six percent and lift ticket revenue is up by four percent. Other revenues grew as well — ski school went up 26.4 percent, dining increased 35.3 percent and retail/rental is up 21.8 percent.
“We are pleased with our overall results as the 2022/2023 North American ski season nears completion, with strong growth in visitation and spending compared to the prior year,” Kristen Lynch, chief executive officer for Vail Resorts, said in the report.
“Our ancillary businesses, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental, experienced strong growth compared to the prior year period, when those businesses were impacted by capacity constraints driven by staffing, and in the case of dining, by operational restrictions associated with COVID-19.”
Lynch said a return to normal staffing levels enabled resorts to “deliver a strong guest experience resulting in a significant improvement in guest satisfaction scores, which have exceeded pre-COVID levels at our destination resorts.”
She noted the results show the stability achieved from the company’s “advance commitment strategy,” as it has faced significant weather-related challenges this winter including “abnormal weather variability” across resorts in the East.
“The results in March and April improved as expected, with strong demand from local and destination guests driving visitation above prior year record levels,” she said. “While some of our Eastern U.S. resorts in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic closed earlier than originally intended due to unseasonably warm weather, our resorts in the Northeastern U.S. experienced improved conditions and visitation to finish the season.”
Lynch said strong season pass sales results, before the start of this season, “significantly mitigated the negative impacts from weather and peak holiday travel disruptions, highlighting the stability created by our advance commitment strategy.”
“Our attention is already turning to the 2023/2024 season with spring pass sales underway,” she said. “Guests continue to be attracted to the network of resorts available on our pass, the pass options and compelling value. To date, we have seen solid growth in pass product sales in both local markets and destination markets, particularly in the Northeast.”
Vail Resorts owns Mount Snow, Stowe and Okemo in Vermont; Vail Mountain, Breckenridge and Park City Mountain in Colorado; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; 32 other resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. The company said it aims to “reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport.”