BRATTLEBORO — The 1987-88 Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls’ basketball team reached the Division 1 state championship game, where it lost to rival Mount Anthony Union 65-61. The Colonels ended up with an 18-5 record.
During the team’s banquet at the American Legion, coach Howard North chose 6-1 center Kate Hellus and sharp-shooting guard Debbie Wheelock as co-MVPs. They averaged 14 and 13 points per game, respectively, that season.
“Teams that played us either sagged the middle to defend Kate or had to come outside to guard Debbie,” said North. “Whichever one they did, the other one was always there to take up the slack.”
The Coach’s Award went to Kim Nesbitt. Heather Lord was named Most Improved Player. Four-year Awards went to Alice Anders, Jessica Clough, Meg Fleming, Becky LaMorder, Didi Macie, Hellus, Wheelock and Nesbitt.