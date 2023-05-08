JAMAICA — On a sunny weekend, cars adorned with kayaks, rafts and other watercrafts made their way to Jamaica State Park for what has traditionally been a biannual event, the whitewater release.
On Saturday, there was a full parking lot of vehicles, many of which were hauling boats to put in the water to begin their journey down the river. Vendors such as Whetstone Station and others were on hand as part of the event. Some people even set up chairs along the river bank to watch the crafts float downstream.
Jamaica State Park and Townshend State Park have traditionally held water releases twice a year that are scheduled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The event has typically drawn large numbers of sports enthusiasts interested in whitewater rafting. While this year’s numbers may not have reached the same levels as in past years, a decent number of people participated in the event.
“It used to be a lot bigger … of a turnout, but because of the construction here we haven’t been able to do white water releases and then COVID of course and all that the last few years,” said Alex Cote, Project Manager for Ball Mountain and Townshend Lakes. “When I first started … you could probably expect a couple hundred people a day.”
Last year was the first time that the whitewater release was held again after a pause in 2021, according to Public Affairs for Army Corps of Engineers New England District Bryan Purtell.
“That gap in between the two years … was due to construction on the flood control gates,” Purtell said.
The Army Corps of Engineers usually releases the water in spring due to the runoff from snow melt, and another release is usually done in the fall to draw down water levels from rain over the summer and make room for precipitation that will likely happen throughout the winter.
“Some of it is just to make sure everything is functioning properly and then lower some of the water levels to relieve some of the stress so that we have some extra area left in the reservoir, if you will, for any projected rainfalls in the next couple of months,” said Purtell of the spring release.
While the release is part of logistics for the dams, it creates a by-product of sports and entertainment for water sport enthusiasts.
Over the course of the two days, the starting point for people engaging in whitewater rafting varied a little. Some people began the trip at the top of the Ball Mountain Lake while others put their boats in the water a little further down the river. A common spot where most got out of the water was the bridge at the intersection of Routes 30 and 100 headed toward West Wardsboro and Dover.
In order for the water to reach the whitewater stage, Cote and other park rangers would arrive at the gatehouse in the early morning hours to begin slowly opening the gates to release the water so that by 9 a.m. each day the water would reach the whitewater stage. It stayed that way until about 5 p.m. each day at which point they would begin lowering the gates to reduce the flow.
Whether or not there will be a release in the fall will not be decided until the middle of the summer, Purtell said. The decision to hold another release in the fall is contingent upon several factors, such as the amount of rainfall over the summer and whether or not the water level needs to be lowered to conduct repairs or maintenance, among others, Purtell said.
If one is held at that point, the number of participants could be even greater than the previous weekend.
“It’s starting to pick back up again. A lot more people are trying to be outdoors,” said Cote of the event. “In the fall it’s way more because of … West Fest, I think is what the paddlers call it.”
The Facebook page West Fest at Jamaica, Vermont is dedicated to the releases.