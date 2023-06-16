BRATTLEBORO — Ava Whitney, a long-time runner and a member of Brattleboro Union High School’s (BUHS) track and field team broke her own school record in the 800-meter run at the Division 1 Vermont Track and Field State Championship meet two weeks ago.
What makes the achievement even more interesting is that up until a few weeks ago, Whitney wasn’t even aware that she had broken a 23-year-old school record last year.
Brattleboro Track and Field Coach Cindy Shippee said she was looking for something else on Athletic.net when she noticed that Whitney’s time of 2:21.67 from the State Championship in 2022 was above the previous record of 2:21.9 set by Amy Springer in 1999.
When Whitney, who has been running since middle school, was informed, she said it caught her off guard.
“I was definitely taken by surprise because I remember being in middle school, or being a younger athlete on the team, and looking at the record shed and just thinking that those times were just so unbelievable, especially the 400 and 800 records and kind of the events I ran,” Whitney said. “I was kind of in disbelief because looking at those numbers I expected them to just be unachievable.”
Going into this year’s state championship, Whitney said her goal was to set a personal record (PR) in the event, which in turn would result in her breaking last year’s record again. She succeeded; finishing the 800-meter run at this year’s State Championship in 2:21.48 to break her own record.
While Whitney said in both instances she did not break the record by much, she felt a sense of pride in being able to leave a mark.
“(It’s) definitely just awesome to have that legacy and my name on the wall … to definitely make an impact on the track program in that way.”
Going into the winter sports season, Whitney said she made a significant decision that she said helped her both enjoy her final season as captain of the Nordic ski team and focus on not only that sport in the winter, but track and field in the spring.
The decision was to attend Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Whitney made the decision in her junior year that she wanted to continue running in college. She knew she wanted to attend a small liberal arts college and began creating a list of schools. She contacted coaches and met with them over Zoom to get a feel for the programs.
She visited schools in Oregon and Washington. Then, at the end of last summer, she visited Vassar and was impressed by the campus as well as the cross country course and the track. She loved the school, but wasn’t able to get a sense of what it was like. That changed in September of last year when Whitney was invited to the college for a recruiting visit.
“I stayed in the dormitory of two girls on the team who are now going to be my captains,” said Whitney. “They were just so welcoming. The team was so welcoming. I got to visit a class with another person on the team and just eat meals with them and get a sense for the campus and the student life.”
The visit made an impression and Whitney decided to apply early. She was accepted in December, which she said helped her.
“It helps to know where you’re going and also to know that I’m going on to the next level in this sport, so I can look ahead to that,” Whitney said.
When Whitney first started running she was a sprinter before competing in longer distance events. When she attends Vassar in the fall, she said she believes having that background will be helpful.
“Going into college I have the speed background of being a sprinter and I have a pretty solid PR in the 400, which will contribute to the 4x400 team at my college. I hope to be on that team and be on cross country.”
One of differences in cross country at the collegiate level is the frequency of the races. This past year, Whitney said she was competing in two 5K races a week in addition to training. By the end of the season, she said the frequency left her feeling burned out, which she felt contributed to an unsatisfying end to her cross country season. At Vassar, she will be competing in a race every two weeks. The time in between to rest and also engage in focused workouts designed to improve race times is just one of several things she will be looking forward to when she attends Vassar in the fall.
“I’m so excited. Being in a new place with people and academically taking really intellectually stimulating classes about subject areas I’m really interested in or just delving into new stuff is what I’m really excited about,” Whitney said. “I’ve already been in contact with my future teammates and I’m just so glad I chose it because it’s just the perfect community of women. The team is wonderful.”