 Melissa Stewart photo
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School cross-country star Ava Whitney is one of the 10 runners who earned a spot on the Southern Vermont League A Division Girls First Team.

Whitney wound up eighth in the SVL race in a time of 21:30, leading the Colonel girls to a seventh place finish and locking up the honor. Katherine Normandeau (22nd), Anna Cummings (38th), Karine Hayrapetyan (56th) and Allie Hutchins (57th) also scored for the BUHS girls at that meet.

Whitney won three different races at Bellows Falls this year, to go along with victories in Hartford, Manchester, and on her home course. She also earned a silver medal in Thetford.

The complete SVL cross-country First Teams are shown below.

A Division Girls

Ava Whitney, Brattleboro

Madelyn Harris, Burr and Burton

Emily Harris, Burr and Burton

Ava Shull, Fair Haven

Erin Geisler, Rutland

Evangeline Taylor, Rutland

Miley Bletzer, Stratton Mountain

Margo Nightingale, Stratton Mountain

Madelyn Durkee, Thetford

Ava Hayden, Thetford

Logan Knox, Woodstock

A Division Boys

Matheo Gallazini, Burr and Burton

Isaac Vernon, Burr and Burton

Thomas Scheetz, MAU

Samuel Kay, Rutland

Karver Butler, Rutland

Wyatt Teaford, Stratton Mountain

Ben Mattern, Thetford

Brady Sloop, Thetford

Zad McNaughton, Woodstock

Daniel Smith, Woodstock

B Division Girls

Rylee Burnham, Hartford

Phoebe Bissell, Long Trail

Olivia Haley, Mill River

Olivia Graham, Mill River

Sara Loyzelle, Otter Valley

Kelsey Adams, Otter Valley

Angeline Woychosky, Springfield

Erica Knudsen, Springfield

Anita Miller, White River Valley

Anya Young, White River Valley

B Division Boys

Gavin Farnsworth, Hartford

Bennett Moreno, Hartford

Jack Fournier-Stephens, Hartford

Hugh Wendling, Hartford

Dempsey Saint-Onge, Long Trail

Cosby Lux, Long Trail

Connor Filskov, Mill River

Luke Calvin, Otter Valley

Dylan Magoon, Springfield

Lincoln Miller, White River Valley