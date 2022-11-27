BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School cross-country star Ava Whitney is one of the 10 runners who earned a spot on the Southern Vermont League A Division Girls First Team.
Whitney wound up eighth in the SVL race in a time of 21:30, leading the Colonel girls to a seventh place finish and locking up the honor. Katherine Normandeau (22nd), Anna Cummings (38th), Karine Hayrapetyan (56th) and Allie Hutchins (57th) also scored for the BUHS girls at that meet.
Whitney won three different races at Bellows Falls this year, to go along with victories in Hartford, Manchester, and on her home course. She also earned a silver medal in Thetford.
The complete SVL cross-country First Teams are shown below.
A Division Girls
Ava Whitney, Brattleboro
Madelyn Harris, Burr and Burton
Emily Harris, Burr and Burton
Ava Shull, Fair Haven
Erin Geisler, Rutland
Evangeline Taylor, Rutland
Miley Bletzer, Stratton Mountain
Margo Nightingale, Stratton Mountain
Madelyn Durkee, Thetford
Ava Hayden, Thetford
Logan Knox, Woodstock
A Division Boys
Matheo Gallazini, Burr and Burton
Isaac Vernon, Burr and Burton
Thomas Scheetz, MAU
Samuel Kay, Rutland
Karver Butler, Rutland
Wyatt Teaford, Stratton Mountain
Ben Mattern, Thetford
Brady Sloop, Thetford
Zad McNaughton, Woodstock
Daniel Smith, Woodstock
B Division Girls
Rylee Burnham, Hartford
Phoebe Bissell, Long Trail
Olivia Haley, Mill River
Olivia Graham, Mill River
Sara Loyzelle, Otter Valley
Kelsey Adams, Otter Valley
Angeline Woychosky, Springfield
Erica Knudsen, Springfield
Anita Miller, White River Valley
Anya Young, White River Valley
B Division Boys
Gavin Farnsworth, Hartford
Bennett Moreno, Hartford
Jack Fournier-Stephens, Hartford
Hugh Wendling, Hartford
Dempsey Saint-Onge, Long Trail
Cosby Lux, Long Trail
Connor Filskov, Mill River
Luke Calvin, Otter Valley
Dylan Magoon, Springfield
Lincoln Miller, White River Valley