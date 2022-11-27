Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Mostly sunny early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.