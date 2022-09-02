BRATTLEBORO — Returnee Ava Whitney put in over 300 miles of training during the summer to get ready for her senior season with the Brattleboro Union High School varsity cross-country team.
As a junior, she placed 41st at the Division 1 State Meet in a time of 23:32 to lead the Colonels.
“Former varsity soccer player Katherine Normandeau decided to join the team this year and is a high level athlete,” mentioned BUHS coach Keith Arnold. “Brinly Woodcock is starting his fourth season running for the team as a senior this year.”
Also on Brattleboro’s roster are freshmen Tillie Farwell and Miriam Patton.
“They ran track and field as eighth-graders and will now be valuable members of the scoring team for the BUHS cross-country team,” said Arnold.
Brattleboro’s schedule
Sept. 6: at Bellows Falls, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Thetford Invitational, 4:45 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Sept. 20: at MAU, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Fair Haven, 4:45 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Woods Run, 11:15 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Burr and Burton, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 7: at Monadnock, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: host meet at Fort Dummer, 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 29: at State Championship Meet, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
WESTMINSTER — Gavin Joy, Caleb Ghia and Benjamin Perry have been named tri-captains for Bellows Falls.
“This team is a great group of dedicated players who are focused on skill development and bonding as a team. I am lucky to have some talented players who are some natural leaders on and off the field,” said head coach Frank Patterson. “If we can stay healthy and continue with all the hard work, we will have a great season. We are looking to play hard, be competitive, and have fun.”
The Terriers, who went 1-11 last season, will open up at Leland & Gray on Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
BF’s roster: Coach – Frank Patterson. Players – Gavin Joy, Caleb Ghia, Noah Aukema, Benjamin Perry, Colby Dearborn, James Milbaner, Christopher Leary, Robert Roman, Anthony West, Tristan Boylan, Conner Jones, Conner Stevens, Coby Levesque, Braeden Wyman.
BF’s schedule
Sept. 9: at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15: vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: vs. Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Twin Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: vs. Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Long Trail, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Rivendell, 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Otter Valley, 4 p.m.
Oct. 13: vs. White River Valley, 4 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Rivendell, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21: at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.