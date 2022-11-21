HINSDALE, N.H. — Delaney Wilcox has appeared in 31 total games during her first two seasons with the New England College women’s basketball team.
The sophomore guard has scored 48 points, dished out 10 assists, snagged 33 rebounds and come up with six steals in that span.
Wilcox erupted for a team-high 26 points when the Hinsdale girls defeated Colebrook 63-51 in the 2021 state championship game. The floor general finished off a couple of fast breaks and also drained four trifectas in that contest.
She netted nine points when the Lady Pacers edged Littleton 32-30 for the 2018 Division 4 crown.
The remaining schedule for Wilcox and the 5-2 Pilgrims is shown below.
Nov. 29: vs. Westfield State, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 1: vs. Plymouth State, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 3: vs. Mount Holyoke, 1 p.m.
Dec. 5: at UMass-Boston, 4 p.m.
Jan. 7: at WPI, 2 p.m.
Jan. 10: at Clark, 4 p.m.
Jan. 14: vs. Eastern Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Jan. 16: vs. Emerson, 5 p.m.
Jan. 19: at Mitchell, 5 p.m.
Jan. 23: vs. Keene State, 5 p.m.
Jan. 25: at Lesley, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: at Coast Guard, 2 p.m.
Feb. 1: vs. Lesley, 5 p.m.
Feb. 4: vs. Mitchell, 1 p.m.
Feb. 7: vs. Thomas, 5 p.m.
Feb. 11: at Eastern Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Feb. 14: at Bates, 6 p.m.
Feb. 18: vs. Lesley, 1 p.m.