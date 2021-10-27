Dupuis gave the hosts a 3-0 advantage. He received a throw-in from Aidin Joyce and put it away four minutes in, punched home a crossing pass from Carson McHale 20 minutes later, and completed his hat-trick with a beautiful header early in the second half.
"All Caleb and Aidin need to do is keep their motors running and get after it," the winning coach explained.
Luke Rizio tapped in a lead pass from Cody Magnant and Joyce scored with a well-place blast from deep to make it 5-0. Danville's Nicco Siani found the back of the net with 30 seconds left to spoil keeper Liam Wendel's shutout bid.
"We put them under a lot of pressure all night," mentioned Hayford, whose team outshot the visitors 17-3. "I could tell early on that we weren't sharp. You could tell that we hadn't been on a field since Friday."
The home fans enjoyed a pretty play late in the first half, when Steven Oyer aggressively stole the ball from Danville's Blake Withers at midfield and made an accurate lead pass to Dupuis. The Wildcats later spread the ball around, with it moving from Lucky Luchessi to Rizio to McHale to Dupuis. Twin Valley also moved the ball nicely out of the back — Garrett Cunningham, Jerry Mosher and Matt Hammond were all in on it.
"Diagonal passes!" Hayford often reminded his players after they attempted a straight-on feed.
Rizio had the defensive highlight, using a textbook slide tackle to take the ball away from the talented Andrew Joncas. Noah Dornburgh and Cunningham also pitched in with a big time steal.
The Wildcats (9-6) will play at No. 4 Twinfield (10-2-1) in Friday's quarterfinal at 3 p.m.
Twin Valley players: Aidin Joyce, Robert Mola, Matt Hammond, Liam Wendel, Cooper Adams, Caleb Dupuis, Cody Magnant, Noah Dornburgh, Luke Rizio, Garrett Cunningham, Lucky Luchessi, Jerry Mosher, Steven Oyer, Carson McHale, Brian Sullivan, Chris Eckert, Tucker Magnant, Kaelyn Lackey,
