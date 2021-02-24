WHITINGHAM — A chilly night in southern Vermont still had a west coast feel.
Repeatedly using plays such as L.A. and U.C.L.A., the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team earned its first victory of the season on Tuesday.
"It's our first win of the year. It's good," said coach Chris Brown.
Aidin Joyce exploded for 19 points as the Wildcats trumped Leland & Gray 53-37 on Tuesday evening.
"Joyce played awesome," noted Brown, whose team improved to 1-2 on the season. "He's getting better at believing in himself. He's improving."
Aaron Soskin and Liam Wendel each hit a 3 to help the Wildcats to a 19-6 lead in the first eight minutes. Colin McHale (16 points) connected twice from beyond the arc in the second half.
Liam Towle paced the Rebels with 14 points and a dozen rebounds, making four mid-range jumpers. Jeremy Graves (9 points, 10 boards) and Matt Emerson (7 points, 5 assists) also brought their A Game.
"Towle was tough all night. He was very aggressive," stated Brown.
The Rebels closed the first half with an 8-0 run, getting within 27-19 at the intermission. Towle drained a 3 from the left corner and also sank a shot from the foul line, while Owen Woodard hit one from way downtown.
But the hosts would pull away in the third quarter. Joyce made consecutive layups and then McHale showed off his smooth stroke from deep on two occasions.
Leland & Gray scoring: Liam Towle 14 points, Jeremy Graves 9, Matt Emerson 7, Owen Woodard 3, Trevor Plimpton 3, Kristian Pierson 1.
Twin Valley scoring: Aidin Joyce 19 points, Colin McHale 16, Izaak Park 6, Aaron Soskin 5, Liam Wendel 4, Caleb Dupuis 3.