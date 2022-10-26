Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Twin Valley hosted Leland & Gray during the first round of the Division 4 playoff game on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

WILMINGTON — On the 20th anniversary of Twin Valley's wild hairdo tradition, Brayden Brown proved that he is nothing like Samson.

With the back portion of his head shaved for the postseason, the eighth-grader was still at full strength and was able to put away a rebound to help the No. 5 Wildcats outscore 12th-ranked Leland & Gray 3-0 in Wednesday's Division 4 playoff game.

"The boys did a good job with the shears, although their parents might not think so," said winning coach Buddy Hayford with a smile. "That was a nice garbage goal by Brayden. That was a money ball."

Twin Valley, which split with the Rebels during the regular season, improved to 3-0 against the Townshend team in playoff history. 

"It was a well played game by the boys in black. We were dominant from start to finish. I thought we played a great second half," noted Hayford.

The hosts were able to put three shots in the back of the net after the intermission. Noah Dornburgh delivered a beautiful ball from midfield, Brown followed up Niko Gerding's shot to make it 2-0, and Caleb Dupuis later ricocheted one off the far post and in.

"Those were three real quality shots," explained the Twin Valley coach.

The home team ended up with a 16-1 advantage in shots on frame. Theo Kelloway made a handful of spectacular saves for the Rebels.

"Let's go Wildcats!" the student section chanted in the second half.

Keeper Liam Wendel made one save to earn the shutout. Garrett Ryan and Dornburgh each made a nice steal in the back.

Alex Parker-Jennings had a takeaway at midfield, Will O'Brien used his body to block a shot by Brown, and Richardson fired a shot on target for the Rebels, who ended up with a 4-11 record.

The Wildcats (9-5-1) will play the Craftsbury-Twinfield winner in Saturday's quarterfinal.

