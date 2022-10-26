WILMINGTON — On the 20th anniversary of Twin Valley's wild hairdo tradition, Brayden Brown proved that he is nothing like Samson.
With the back portion of his head shaved for the postseason, the eighth-grader was still at full strength and was able to put away a rebound to help the No. 5 Wildcats outscore 12th-ranked Leland & Gray 3-0 in Wednesday's Division 4 playoff game.
"The boys did a good job with the shears, although their parents might not think so," said winning coach Buddy Hayford with a smile. "That was a nice garbage goal by Brayden. That was a money ball."
Twin Valley, which split with the Rebels during the regular season, improved to 3-0 against the Townshend team in playoff history.
Twin Valley hosted Leland & Gray during the first round of the Division 4 playoff game on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
"It was a well played game by the boys in black. We were dominant from start to finish. I thought we played a great second half," noted Hayford.
The hosts were able to put three shots in the back of the net after the intermission. Noah Dornburgh delivered a beautiful ball from midfield, Brown followed up Niko Gerding's shot to make it 2-0, and Caleb Dupuis later ricocheted one off the far post and in.