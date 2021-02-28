WHITINGHAM — The Twin Valley varsity girls basketball team fell to Mid-Vermont Christian 49-31 on Saturday.
Sadie Boyd and Kate Longe each had a double-double for the Wildcats. Boyd finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Longe added 10 points and 18 boards.
Jayden Crawford contributed with six points and seven caroms for the 2-2 Wildcats, who will host Poultney Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray lost to Rivendell 44-24.
"I'm really happy with the effort the girls put forth. We are growing with each game," said Leland & Gray coach Terry Merrow.
Samantha Morse netted nine points to power the Rebels. Hannah Greenwood followed with six points.
Hinsdale Hoops
The Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team ended the regular season with a 62-42 win over Wilton Friday.
Noah Pangelinan finished with 17 points, nine boards and five assists to pace the winners. Aidan Davis (12 points and 15 rebounds), Bobby LeClair (9 steals) and Alex Shaink were Hinsdale’s other standouts.
The Pacers will host the Holy Family-Derryfield winner in a playoff game Wednesday.
The Lady Pacers crushed Monadnock 50-26 Friday.
Senior center Angelina Nardolillo exploded for 30 points to lead the way. Floor general Delaney Wilcox netted nine of her own.
The Lady Pacers will begin the playoffs at Sunapee on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.