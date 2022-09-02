WHITINGHAM — Buddy Hayford’s 40th season will begin on Wednesday, when his Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team hosts Long Trail at 6 p.m.
He is the winningest coach on the pitch in Vermont history with a 458-152-26 record.
Goalie Liam Wendel is one of four seniors for the Wildcats, who went 9-7 last season after winning back-to-back Division 4 state titles. He has made 110 saves and has seven shutouts in his varsity career.
Returnees Cody Magnant and Matt Hammond have the most career points of anyone on the roster. Magnant has four goals and six assists, while Hammond has five tallies and three dimes.
The Wildcats will participate in the annual John Werner Tournament Sept. 19 and Sept. 21. They won it last season, rallying to beat White River Valley 3-2 in the finals.
Twin Valley’s roster: Coaches – Buddy Hayford, Justin Hicks, Ryan Holton. Manager – Jack Roche. Players – Matt Hammond, Liam Wendel, Cooper Adams, Caleb Dupuis, Cody Magnant, Noah Dornburgh, Garrett Cunningham, Lucky Luchessi, Garrett Ryan, Jerry Mosher, Steven Oyer, Carson McHale, Chris Eckert, Tucker Magnant, Kaelyn Lackey, Max Nido, Zack Mercier, Pacei Reynolds, Brayden Brown, Niko Gerding, Hunter Roth.
Twin Valley’s schedule
Sept. 7: vs. Long Trail, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. White River Valley, 11 a.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Rivendell, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19: at Werner Tourney (vs. Long Trail), 5 p.m.
Sept. 22: at Werner Tourney, TBA
Sept. 27: at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. Leland & Gray, 11 a.m.
Oct. 4: at White River Valley, 4 p.m.
Oct. 6: vs. MSJ, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Rivendell, 4 p.m.
Oct. 13: vs. Fair Haven, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15: at West Rutland, 11 a.m.
Oct. 18: at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21: vs. Bellows Falls, 6 p.m.