WILMINGTON — When it comes to penalty kicks, the Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team is automatic.
Aidin Joyce went upper left corner on his PK to break the ice on Tuesday evening as the Wildcats zipped visiting Bellows Falls 3-0.
"The guys spend a lot of time on them," said Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford, whose players went 5-for-5 in the 2020 state championship game shootout and are a perfect 2-for-2 on PKs this season. "Aidin hit a beauty."
After being honored on Senior Night along with classmate Robert Mola, Joyce gave the hosts a quick 2-0 lead. He converted on a penalty kick 13 minutes in and then put away a feed from Matt Hammond 45 seconds later.
"Matt sent in a nice ball from the flank. That goal was perfect," stated Hayford, who is the winningest soccer coach in Vermont history with a 456-151-26 record.
Luke Rizio capped the scoring with 29:45 left in the contest. The sophomore sensation gained possession at the edge of the box, saw keeper Christopher Leary leaning to his left, and went against the grain for a 3-0 advantage.
"Bellows Falls has improved vastly since the 9-0 thrashing early in the season," the Twin Valley coach mentioned. "We struggled finishing and their goalie made some nice saves."
The Wildcats (7-6) outshot the Terriers 12-2 on the night. Leary robbed Cody Magnant twice — tipping one of his blasts over the crossbar each time.
"Cody is such a great player," Hayford noted.
Caleb Ghia took both of BF's shots, on a direct kick in the first half and a corner kick down the stretch. Twin Valley's Liam Wendel caught them both.
The Terriers (1-10) also put together a couple of pretty passing combinations. The ball moved crisply from Mackinnon Ross to Robert Roman to Colby Dearborn on one possession and from Dearborn to Ross to Ghia on another.
Bellows Falls players: Caleb Ghia, Dillan Reed, Mackinnon Ross, Jacob Stockman, Christopher Leary, Conner Jones, Thomas Lynch, Colby Dearborn, Camron Mozzafari, Ryan Mozzafari, Robert Roman, Benjamin Perry, Lucas Richards, Tristan Boylan, Juan Lopez.
Twin Valley players: Aidin Joyce, Robert Mola, Matt Hammond, Liam Wendel, Cooper Adams, Caleb Dupuis, Cody Magnant, Noah Dornburgh, Luke Rizio, Garrett Cunningham, Lucky Luchessi, Jerry Mosher, Steven Oyer, Carson McHale, Brian Sullivan, Chris Eckert, Tucker Magnant, Kaelyn Lackey.