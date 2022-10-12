WILMINGTON — Josiak Welch scored with five minutes left to give Rivendell a 2-1 victory over the Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team on Tuesday.
"It was evenly played throughout," said legendary coach Buddy Hayford.
Rivendell's Harry Molesworth put home a rebound to break the ice early on. Fifteen minutes later, Cody Magnant received a pass from Matt Hammond and delivered the equalizer from 30 yards out.
Liam Wendel made six saves for the Wildcats (6-3-1).
Boys Soccer
WESTMINSTER — Ben Perry, Tristan Boylan and Bob Roman all played solid defense for Bellows Falls in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Otter Valley.