MECHANICSBURG, Penn. — The movies? A school dance? Playing pool with friends?
Nope, Tia Willis-Cooper spent her Saturday night on pit road.
The Bellows Falls resident, who attends Milton Hershey School in Pennsylvania, got to work directly with driver Spencer Bayston's team during a World of Outlaws race at Williams Grove Speedway. The 17-year-old could be seen cleaning the No. 5 car, checking the structural integrity of it in between heats, and putting air in the tires.
Lance Dewease led all 40 laps to win the $75,000 Diamond Anniversary Champion Racing Oil National Open over the weekend. Brent Marks, Anthony Macri, Bayston and David Gravel rounded out the top five.
Willis-Cooper works at an autobody shop after her daily classes, where she does such things as oil changes and tire rotations. She plans to attend a trade school and major in Automotive Tech next fall.
The former Kurn Hattin student said she is in her high school's marching band and also enjoys singing in her free time.