RANDOLPH — The 1994 Wilmington girls soccer team upset top-seeded and previously undefeated Twinfield 2-1 in overtime of the Division 4 state championship game.
“These girls did a great job. They played with a lot of heart and a lot of skill and they never quit,” mentioned winning coach Ken Nieters, who had started a youth program 10 years earlier.
Keri Finck put away a rebound chance to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead early in the second half and Twinfield’s Sarah Pollica later deadlocked it with a successful penalty kick. That set the stage for a Wilmington freshman to become the hero in OT.
Meghan McHugh sent a high chip into the penalty area and the ball bounced over one defender.
Sara Molina then charged the ball before sending it over the onrushing keeper and into the back of the net.
“It was just a loose ball and I picked up the trash and lofted it up over the goalie’s head,” Molina said after the contest.