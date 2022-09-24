BRATTLEBORO — The Wilmington varsity field hockey team capped off a perfect 1974 season with a 2-0 victory over Middlebury in the Division 1 state championship game on Stolte Field.
Tallu Meade and Marion Harry did the scoring for the Warriors. Goalie Michele Mitro earned her 13th shutout of the season, with her only goal given up coming in a game against Brattleboro.
Middlebury coach Gail Jetty would later say this was the best squad her team had faced all year.
Wilmington, which had tied MAU 1-1 in the 1973 state finals, finished with a 14-0-0 mark under coach Carol Abar.